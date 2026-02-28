Lebanon’s PM urges unity after US and Israeli strikes on Iran

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called on citizens to act with “wisdom and national responsibility” following recent Israeli and US military strikes on Iran, warning against any actions that could drag Lebanon into wider regional escalation.

In a statement, Salam said, “We will not accept that anyone drags the country into ventures that threaten its security and unity.”

امام ما تشهده المنطقة من تطورات خطيرة، اعود وأناشد جميع اللبنانيين ان يتحلوا بالحكمة والوطنية واضعين مصلحة لبنان واللبنانيين فوق أي حساب. واكرر أننا لن نقبل ان يُدخل احد البلاد في مغامرات تهدد أمنها ووحدتها. — Nawaf Salam نواف سلام (@nawafsalam) February 28, 2026

Earlier, Agence France-Presse (AFP) quoted a Hezbollah official as saying that the group is unlikely to enter a conflict if the United States carries out a limited strike on Iran, though any move targeting Iran’s leadership, particularly Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, would cross a “red line.” The Agency described the group’s stance as “conditional,” with involvement directly linked to the scale and intent of potential US military action.

