Beirut rebukes Iranian FM over Hezbollah remarks

Shafaq News – Beirut

Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday condemned recent remarks by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi regarding Hezbollah’s role in the country, describing them as an unacceptable intrusion into Lebanon’s internal affairs.

The statement followed Araghchi’s public rejection of a Lebanese government plan to bring all weapons under state authority—a proposal that has sparked political tensions and drawn strong opposition from Hezbollah and its allies. While asserting that Iran “offers support but not direction,” Araghchi praised Hezbollah’s military readiness and affirmed Tehran’s continued backing for the group’s decisions.

In its response, the Foreign Ministry labeled the remarks “rejected and condemned,” stressing that they “do not concern the Islamic Republic in any way” and constitute “a breach of Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, and stability.” It underscored that relations between states must be grounded in mutual respect, equality, and non-interference, adding that it is “completely unacceptable” for foreign powers to back actors operating outside the framework of the Lebanese state.

The controversy arose after Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced on Tuesday that the Lebanese Army has been tasked with drafting a phased roadmap to place all arms under state authority by the end of 2025. The plan, discussed during a cabinet session at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, forms part of a broader US-supported initiative aimed at arms control and comprehensive security sector reform.

The announcement prompted ministers from Hezbollah and the Amal Movement to walk out of the meeting in protest. Information Minister Paul Morcos later confirmed that the cabinet will reconvene on August 9 to continue deliberations on the draft.

Hezbollah called the plan a “grave mistake” that weakens Lebanon’s ability to defend itself against Israeli attacks. The group argued that the proposal contradicts the government’s own ministerial declaration and accused it of being shaped by “dictates from US Envoy Tom Barrack.”

In June, Barrack reportedly submitted a roadmap for Hezbollah’s full disarmament to Lebanese officials, including a proposed cabinet resolution committing the government to that goal. The US has increased its pressure on Beirut to take formal steps toward disarmament, warning that failure to do so could invite further Israeli military escalation.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem reiterated on Thursday that the group would not accept any deal aimed at dismantling its arsenal, describing US demands as “unacceptable.” While expressing readiness for dialogue on a national defense strategy, the group maintained that such discussions must take into account ongoing Israeli violations and the broader question of Lebanese sovereignty.