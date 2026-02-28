Smoke rises near Erbil Airport during US-Israel, Iran exchange of fire

Shafaq News- Erbil

Columns of smoke were seen rising on Saturday near Erbil International Airport, as exchanges of attacks continue between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News that the smoke was visible from multiple areas across the city. No official statement has yet clarified the cause.

The airport complex hosts both civilian operations and a military section used by US-led coalition forces.

Separately, informed sources told Shafaq News that four powerful explosions were heard in the area surrounding the Harir Air Base in Erbil Province, which also hosts US forces. No immediate reports on the extent of damage or casualties have been reported.

Tensions across the Middle East escalated sharply following coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, which Washington described as part of a major offensive. Iran has responded with missile and drone fire that, according to Iranian reports, has targeted US military bases in the region, including in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, expressed Iraq’s rejection of further military escalation in the region. Araghchi said Tehran would continue to defend itself, stressing that Iran’s response would focus on US military installations across the region.

This is a breaking story..