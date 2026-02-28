Tehran demands UN action over US-Israeli strikes on its territory

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Saturday called on the United Nations and the Security Council to act immediately, urging the Secretary-General and member states to condemn what it described as US and Israeli military strikes on its territory.

On X, the Foreign Ministry argued that the operation breached Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, which prohibits the use of force against a state’s territorial integrity or political independence, while maintaining that Iran retains the right to act under Article 51, which recognizes self-defense in the event of armed attack.

The ministry indicated that the strikes occurred amid ongoing diplomatic contacts with Washington aimed at preventing escalation. “Now is the time to defend the homeland and confront the enemy’s military aggression,” it said, adding that Iran’s armed forces would act “with authority.”

Iran also urged regional and Islamic countries, as well as members of the Non-Aligned Movement, to adopt a unified position, concluding that Tehran would resist external pressure.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held phone calls with counterparts in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Iraq following the strikes on US bases. He stated that Iran would employ its military capabilities “within the framework of our inherent right to legitimate self-defense,” adding that Washington and Tel Aviv had “imposed war not only on Iran but on the entire region” and that Tehran reserves the right to respond.

