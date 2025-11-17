Rainfall forces closure of Mosul’s rebuilt al-Nuri Mosque

Shafaq News – Nineveh

Heavy overnight rainfall forced the temporary closure of Mosul’s historic al-Nuri Grand Mosque after water leaked into its main prayer hall, a source in the Nineveh Endowments Department said on Monday.

A leak along the right side of the interior hall prompted the restoration company to begin immediate repairs from the roof, the source told Shafaq News. The mosque will remain closed until the work is completed—a process expected to take less than a week.

Al-Nuri Mosque and its famed leaning minaret, al-Hadba, were destroyed by ISIS militants in 2017 during the battle to liberate Mosul. The reconstruction effort—funded by the United Arab Emirates and overseen by UNESCO—has since been hailed as a cornerstone of the city’s revival.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani officially reopened the restored site in September 2025.