Mosul shuts 10 hotels after deadly Kut fire

Shafaq News – Nineveh

On Friday, 10 hotels and tourist facilities in Iraq’s Mosul were shut down for violating safety regulations, according to Iraq’s Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities.

Minister Ahmed Fakak Al-Badrani told Shafaq News that an inspection campaign targeting several tourism sites in the province led to the closure of ten establishments found to be in breach of safety and emergency protocols.

“During our visit to Mosul, we oversaw the inspection tour, which focused on verifying the presence of multiple emergency exits to prevent incidents similar to those in Hamdaniya and Kut,” the minister said, referring to two deadly fires in Iraq. He added that the inspection was conducted in coordination with the Nineveh Tourism Department and the local Tourism Security Unit.

Al-Badrani directed inspection teams to ensure enforcement of the closure orders and emphasized that similar operations will continue across all Iraqi provinces in the coming period.