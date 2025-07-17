Iraq: Nearly 60 dead in Kut Mall fire in Wasit

2025-07-17T06:45:37+00:00

Shafaq News – Wasit

At least 58 people, including men, women, and children, were killed in a massive fire that engulfed a commercial center in the city of Kut, Wasit province, early Thursday morning, according to Civil Defense authorities.

A source from the Wasit Civil Defense Directorate told Shafaq News that firefighters and rescue teams recovered 58 bodies from the scene of the blaze, which broke out in a large shopping complex. Search operations are still underway amid reports of more people missing.

Earlier, Wasit Governor Mohammed al-Maihy said that preliminary investigation findings would be announced within 48 hours.

Al-Maihy declared three days of mourning and vowed full accountability. “

The governor also confirmed that legal action had been initiated against the owner of the building, the mall operator, and anyone found connected to the case.

