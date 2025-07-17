Iraq: Nearly 60 dead in Kut Mall fire in Wasit

Shafaq News – Wasit

At least 58 people, including men, women, and children, were killed in a massive fire that engulfed a commercial center in the city of Kut, Wasit province, early Thursday morning, according to Civil Defense authorities.

A source from the Wasit Civil Defense Directorate told Shafaq News that firefighters and rescue teams recovered 58 bodies from the scene of the blaze, which broke out in a large shopping complex. Search operations are still underway amid reports of more people missing.

Earlier, Wasit Governor Mohammed al-Maihy said that preliminary investigation findings would be announced within 48 hours.

Al-Maihy declared three days of mourning and vowed full accountability.

The governor also confirmed that legal action had been initiated against the owner of the building, the mall operator, and anyone found connected to the case.