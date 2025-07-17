Kut inferno kills 70: Iraq demands answers and UN offers aid

Shafaq News – Kut

The United Nations expressed deep sorrow on Thursday over the tragic fire that tore through a major commercial center in the city of Kut, killing at least 70 people—many of them women and children—and injuring dozens more.

Mohamed El Hassan, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Iraq, offered condolences to the families of the victims and pledged humanitarian support. “With great sadness, we received news of the horrific human tragedy in Kut caused by the devastating fire,” El Hassan said in a statement. “We stand in solidarity with the people of Wasit province and express our heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families.”

He emphasized the urgent need to prioritize the protection of human life and confirmed the UN mission’s readiness to support relief efforts.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s Coordination Framework, the leading Shiite political alliance, issued a statement calling for a “swift and transparent investigation” into the cause of the fire and for those responsible to be held accountable. It also urged a comprehensive review of safety protocols across commercial and public institutions.

“The role of executive and oversight bodies must be reinforced to safeguard lives and property,” the statement read, warning against negligence in applying fire safety and emergency regulations.

The blaze erupted early Thursday morning inside a large hypermarket in the center of Kut.