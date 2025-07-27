Iraq launches sweeping safety reforms after deadly Kut fire

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered wide-ranging safety reforms aimed at strengthening civil defense protocols across the country, following a catastrophic in Kut that left at least 70 people dead.

During an emergency meeting with provincial governors and relevant ministers, al-Sudani emphasized the urgent need to prevent further tragedies by improving safety standards in public institutions, commercial venues, and infrastructure projects. He directed governors to make civil defense efforts a top priority and to personally oversee the implementation of Iraq’s 2013 Civil Defense Law.

Under the new directives, all provinces are required to conduct inspections of public and private facilities within 15 days. Facilities found to be in violation of safety regulations may be temporarily closed for up to two weeks. Each governor will lead a local Civil Defense Committee to ensure the enforcement of emergency protocols, supervise disaster preparedness, and coordinate inter-agency responses.

Al-Sudani also called for improved readiness at the national level, urging the Interior Ministry and Civil Defense Directorate to increase coordination, technical training, and oversight. The government plans to introduce televised campaigns on fire safety and emergency behavior, and is considering the integration of civil defense instruction into school and university curricula.

In addition, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs will monitor occupational safety across sectors, ensuring that businesses comply with fire prevention measures and maintain proper equipment. Municipal authorities are tasked with installing fire suppression systems in high-risk areas and ensuring that new construction meets civil defense standards.