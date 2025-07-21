Iraqi Parliament demands governor’s dismissal over deadly Kut fire

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Monday, Iraq’s parliament speaker formally called on Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to dismiss the governor of Wasit Province, following last week’s fire in a commercial center in Kut that left more than 60 people dead.

In an official letter, Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani said the incident, which erupted in the Hyper Market shopping complex, demonstrated “gross administrative negligence and a failure to uphold official duties,” particularly by the provincial administration.

“The continued presence of Governor Mohammed Jamil al-Mayahi in office after this tragedy is a moral and political burden on the federal government and sends negative signals to the public and the families of the victims,” the letter read.

Al-Mashhadani urged the Prime Minister to submit an official request to Parliament to remove the governor, citing not only the fire but also a pattern of poor governance and alleged failures in public safety oversight.

The speaker also called for the case to be referred in full to judicial and investigative authorities to ensure accountability for those found responsible.

The dismissal request included signatures from 54 MPs supporting the governor’s removal.