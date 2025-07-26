Iraq’s Kut hypermarket to be demolished after deadly blaze

Shafaq News – Wasit

Authorities in Iraq’s Wasit province have announced plans to demolish the hypermarket in Kut after a deadly fire killed 70 earlier this month.

On Saturday, the Kut Municipality confirmed that a structural assessment determined the building is no longer safe and poses a serious risk to surrounding properties. The decision to demolish follows intense public outrage and calls for accountability.

Before stepping down from his post, Wasit Governor Mohammed Jamil al-Mayahy disclosed that the hypermarket had originally been designated as residential land before it was converted for commercial use. He also pledged that the final results of the official investigation would be made public within a week.