Christian Alliance on Kut tragedy: Let's re-examine living conscience

Shafaq News – Kut

On Thursday, the Christian Alliance in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region expressed deep sorrow over the deadly fire incident in the city of Kut, calling it a painful tragedy that demands a collective moral reckoning and renewed efforts to protect human dignity and the right to a safe life.

In a statement, the Alliance urged the Iraqi government to launch a professional and transparent investigation, emphasizing the need to “address the reasons behind this painful incident with a sense of national and humanitarian responsibility.”

It also called for the enforcement of safety standards and preventive measures in all public service institutions to avoid similar disasters in the future.

The Alliance praised the Kurdistan Regional Government for its swift response, noting that hospitals in the region were opened to receive victims. "By direct order of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Health and all relevant institutions in the Region were placed on high alert to provide treatment, essential aid, and everything the injured may need," the statement added.