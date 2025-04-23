Cornerstone of stability: France reaffirms deep ties with Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq and France reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation across security, economic, and diplomatic fronts.

At a joint press conference in Baghdad, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot underscored the need for a comprehensive and democratic solution to the Syrian crisis.

“Our discussions today included the importance of supporting stability in Syria and moving toward a political process that ensures the rights of all communities,” Hussein said.

The two ministers also addressed the indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran to revive nuclear diplomacy. “Iraq fully supports the US-Iran negotiations,” Hussein stated. “They are the only viable path to prevent conflict and reach positive outcomes for the region.”

In turn, Barrot reaffirmed France’s commitment to Iraq’s sovereignty, describing the country as “a cornerstone for stability in the Middle East.” He cited the Strategic Partnership Agreement signed in January 2023 between President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as a reflection of France’s “deep political commitment” to Iraq’s future.

Barrot also highlighted France’s consistent support for the Baghdad Conference, a regional forum that brings Iraq together with neighboring countries—including Iran and Turkiye—as well as regional organizations to promote dialogue and cooperation. He confirmed that preparations are underway for the next round of talks.

On the economic front, Barrot stressed his country’s continued support for Iraq’s efforts to diversify its economy and stimulate industrial growth. “Iraq’s stability and the creative potential of its youth present real opportunities for economic development,” he said, urging French companies to re-engage with the Iraqi market.

He also reaffirmed France’s commitment to security cooperation, including military assistance, as well as training programs for judges, civil security forces, and police—measures aimed at enhancing Iraq’s institutional capabilities and rule of law.