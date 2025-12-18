Iraqi Sunni blocs to name Parliament Speaker nominee

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The National Political Council—an alliance of Sunni parties that won seats in the recent elections—is expected to finalize its candidate for Iraq’s parliamentary speakership on Thursday.

Mohammed Daham, a senior member of the Al-Azm Alliance led by Muthanna Al-Samarrai, told Shafaq News that council leaders will meet in the evening at the residence of Al-Hasm Alliance head Thabet Al-Abbasi to decide the selection mechanism and reach a final agreement.

He confirmed that the council will likely endorse two names—former Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi and Al-Samarrai—as official candidates.

The move follows earlier signals from senior Al-Azm figure Salah Al-Marrawi that the council would reveal its nominee one or two days before the constitutional deadline.

Under Iraq’s legal framework, the newly elected parliament must choose a speaker and two deputies within 15 days of the Federal Supreme Court’s ratification of election results, which occurred on December 14.

President Abdul Latif Rashid has scheduled the first parliamentary session for December 29, to be presided over by the oldest elected member, Amer Al-Fayez.

Iraq’s post-2003 political structure allocates the speakership to a Sunni, the prime ministership to a Shia, and the presidency to a Kurd.

Four other candidates are in contention for the speaker’s post: former Education Minister Mohammed Tamim, caretaker Defense Minister Thabet Al-Abbasi, Sovereignty Alliance MP Salem Al-Issawi, and Al-Hasm MP Mahmoud Al-Qaisi.

