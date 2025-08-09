Factions push Iraqi parliament to fast-track PMF law

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraqi parliament should expedite the passage of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Authority Law, a senior Asaib Ahl al-Haq official urged on Saturday, saying it is essential to closing gaps in the force’s management and clarifying its chain of command.

Asaib Ahl al-Haq is a Shiite armed faction within the pro-Iran ruling Coordination Framework (CF) alliance, led by Qais al-Khazali.

Salam al-Jazairi, a member of the group’s political bureau, told Shafaq News that Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is responsible for all security matters, and resolving current disputes over the PMF requires a clear legal framework. “Once parliament passes the law, no party will be able to dispute powers, and no faction will remain outside the legal structure.”

He argued that the law should be “above all” and backed by a legal mechanism to address recurring allegations against PMF factions. “We call for swift adoption of the PMF law, which will define the powers of brigades, directorates, and units, making the law the final arbiter.”

Parliament first passed the PMF law in 2016, but it lacked detailed organizational provisions. Current amendments are seen as an attempt to integrate the force more formally into Iraq’s security institutions.

Earlier today, Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, one of Iraq’s prominent armed factions, asserted that the PMF—established in mid-2014 after Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani called for “sufficient jihad” to counter ISIS following the fall of Mosul—and “resistance” groups are part of the state and should not be excluded from calls to limit weapons to state control.

PM al-Sudani, while stressing the state’s monopoly over arms, said this does not target any group. He acknowledged flaws in PMF command and control, citing formations that do not comply with regulations, and confirmed the dismissal of the commanders of Brigades 45 and 46 of Kataib Hezbollah.