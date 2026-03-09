Iran offers Hormuz passage to countries expelling US, Israeli ambassadors

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) offered on Monday a passage through the Strait of Hormuz, starting Tuesday, to any Arab or European country that expels the Israeli and US ambassadors from its territory.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said Tehran has a single condition for halting hostilities if Israel and the United States comply: “no further aggression,” adding that several countries, including Russia, China, and France, have contacted Iran to help ease tensions and encourage de-escalation.

Earlier, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani said security in the Strait of Hormuz is unlikely while the war ignited by the US and Israel in the region continues. Posting on X, Larijani replied to French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks about sending warships to the strait. "The stability is difficult to achieve when some parties seek to fuel the conflict," he noted.