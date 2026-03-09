Syria accuses Hezbollah of shelling Rif Dimashq

Shafaq News- Damascus

On Monday, the Syrian army accused Hezbollah of shelling Syrian territory near the town of Serghaya, west of Rif Dimashq, and warned of response.

According to a statement, Army’s Operations Authority pointed out that reinforcements belonging to the group had been observed moving toward the Syrian-Lebanese border.

Syrian forces are monitoring developments on the ground and assessing the situation, while coordination is ongoing with the Lebanese army to examine appropriate options in response to the incident.

Sargaya lies within the Qalamoun region near the Syrian-Lebanese border, about 50 kilometers from the capital Damascus. The town is located northwest of Al-Zabadani and overlooks several mountainous routes leading into Lebanon.