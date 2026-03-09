EU, Iraq discuss regional escalation and attacks on Iraqi territory

Shafaq News- Baghdad

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, expressed concern over attacks targeting Iraqi territory, during a phone call with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, the ministry said on Monday.

According to a statement, both sides discussed battlefield developments and the possibility of a wider expansion of military operations, as well as the broader repercussions of the conflict on the region and Europe, particularly in the security and economic fields.

They also agreed on the importance of maintaining communication and coordination in the coming period to monitor developments in the crisis and support efforts aimed at de-escalation and enhancing regional stability.