Iraq calls for Arab mediation taskforce to defuse regional tensions

Shafaq News/ Iraq has proposed the formation of a high-level Arab ministerial committee to help settle political rifts and ease tensions between Arab states ahead of the 34th Arab League Summit.

During a preparatory meeting of Arab foreign ministers held in Baghdad on Thursday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein noted that “the accelerating political and security developments in our region demand collective diplomatic action,” urging coordinated efforts to build consensus and preserve a unified Arab stance.

Hussein called for an open-membership committee comprising Iraq, Bahrain, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, and any other Arab country wishing to participate, to bridge political differences and de-escalate crises through sustained dialogue.

“Recent public disagreements and conflicting positions among Arab states underscore the urgent need for a coordinated diplomatic mechanism,” he explained.

The 34th Arab Summit is scheduled to convene in Baghdad this Saturday, with a heavy agenda focused on Palestine, regional security, and economic integration.