Diplomatic push: Iraq urges Azerbaijan to resume flights

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein called on Azerbaijan to resume direct flights between the two countries.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Baghdad with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Hussein stressed the importance of restoring air connections to strengthen social ties and boost trade, tourism, and economic cooperation, suggesting routes from Baku to Baghdad, Erbil, and Najaf.

Hussein also reiterated Iraq’s request for Azerbaijan to open a consulate in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, noting that both sides agreed on the matter.

The two officials addressed several local and regional matters, including cooperation via international bodies, the legal situation and potential repatriation of Azerbaijani women held in Iraq for alleged ties to ISIS, tensions between India and Pakistan, and the situation in Gaza.