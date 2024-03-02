Azerbaijan extends invitation to Iraq for COP29

Shafaq News/ According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, Azerbaijan invited Iraq to attend the COP29 summit.

The invitation was extended at a meeting between Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on the sidelines of the Third Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister expressed gratitude for "Iraq's elevation of diplomatic representation in Baku to ambassadorial level" and urged Iraq to attend the COP29 summit.

He reiterated "the importance of Iraq's participation in demonstrating the role of energy-producing countries in controlling climate change factors that pose a global threat."

In response, Iraq's Foreign Minister welcomed the invitation, emphasizing the country's efforts to "mitigate the environmental effects of climate change, which have had significant impacts on the Iraqi population."