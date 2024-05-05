Iraqis outnumber tourists from Arab world in Turkiye, despite dip

Shafaq News/ Iraqis held the top spot among Arab tourists visiting Turkiye in February 2024, data by the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry showed on Sunday.

The data showed a slight decrease in the number of Iraqi tourists compared to the previous year, with 51,180 visitors in February 2024. This represents a 3.36% decline from February 2023, but Iraqis remained the leading Arab market for Turkish tourism.

The Ministry's data reflected an overall decline in Arab tourist arrivals to Turkiye. February 2024 saw a 4% decrease compared to the same month in 2022. Despite this dip, Turkiye continues to be a popular destination for Arab travelers, with Lebanon (13,843) and Saudi Arabia (11,764) following Iraq as the second and third largest Arab source markets, respectively.

Turkiye and Iraq signed a total of 26 agreements and memoranda of understanding during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's recent visit to the neighboring country's capital Baghdad, according to the Communications Directorate in Ankara.

Earlier this month, Erdogan visited Baghdad and Erbil on his first visit to Iraq in 13 years. He held talks on bilateral relations, counter-terrorism, and regional issues with Iraqi officials.

Erdogan said relations with Iraq were entering a new phase after the neighbours agreed to boost economic ties via a new trade corridor and consider Iraq's needs for access to scarce water.