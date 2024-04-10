Iraqis celebrate Eid al-Fitr with family gatherings and visits to mosques

Shafaq News/ Iraqi families took advantage of the official Eid al-Fitr holiday, which began on Tuesday, to visit with loved ones and attend Eid prayers.

The streets of the capital were packed with cars as people made their way to different parts of Baghdad. Many families also chose to eat out at restaurants, which were filled to capacity.

"We've been waiting for this day for a long time," said one woman, who was out with her husband and children. "It's a chance to catch up with family and friends and to celebrate the end of Ramadan."

Eid al-Fitr is a three-day holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting. During Ramadan, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, and smoking from dawn to dusk.

The holiday is a time for celebration and feasting, and families often gather to share special meals and sweets. Eid al-Fitr is also a time for giving, and many Muslims donate money to charity or give gifts to their loved ones.

This year, Eid al-Fitr is particularly special for Iraqis, as it is the first time in several years that the country has been relatively peaceful. In recent years, Iraq has been plagued by violence and instability, but the security situation has improved significantly in recent months under the government of Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani.

"We are grateful for this peace," said one man. "We hope that it will continue so that we can enjoy many more Eids together."