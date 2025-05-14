Iraq prepares to lead 3 summits, welcomes Trump’s visit

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein announced that Baghdad will host and preside over three major Arab summits, highlighting the country's growing regional role amid escalating regional tensions.

Hussein confirmed during a press conference that Iraq is proud to host the 34th session of the Arab League Council, the fifth session of the Arab Economic and Social Development Summit, and Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership Conference. Iraq will assume the presidency of all three.

He pointed out the Baghdad Development Summit will include two sessions on Saturday—one for the Arab League Council in the morning and another for the fifth development summit in the afternoon—and will conclude with the Baghdad Declaration, outlining a unified Arab position on economic and social priorities, with emphasis on a Gaza ceasefire and humanitarian access.

The Iraqi FM revealed that the summits “may also include proposals to establish an Arab counterterrorism center and an Arab center for combating organized crime.”

Additionally, Hussein announced that Iraq welcomes US President Donald Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia, the understandings that had been reached, and appreciates the lifting of sanctions on Syria.