Syria arrests suspects allegedly linked to Hezbollah over Damascus attacks

Shafaq News– Damascus (Updated at 18:32)

Syrian authorities arrested members of “a terrorist cell” linked to the Lebanese Hezbollah in Rif Dimashq (Damascus countryside), accusing the group of involvement in rocket attacks in the capital Damascus.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement on Sunday that security forces carried out the operation after tracking rocket launch sites in the Darayya and Kafr Sousa areas. The raids resulted in the arrest of the cell’s members, identified as Khaled Abdullah Al-Issa Al-Hilu and Hussein Aboud Al-Hammadi Al-Ali, who were accused of planning and carrying out attacks on the Mezzeh area and its military airport, as well as preparing further assaults using drones.

Syrian forces also seized drones prepared for future attacks, along with rockets and launch platforms that preliminary investigations linked to Hezbollah.

Hezbollah later rejected the accusations, in a statement, noting that the group has no activity, links, or presence in Syria.

Last year, Syrian authorities reported the arrest of members of cells affiliated with Hezbollah, including the dismantling of a group in the western Rif Dimashq, where they seized weapons intended for attacks inside Syria. Hezbollah denied any involvement, rejecting the accusations and stating that it had no operational presence linked to the incident.