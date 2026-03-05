Syria dismantles ISIS cell planning attack in Damascus

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria’s authorities foiled a terrorist plot by an ISIS-linked cell that planned to carry out an attack targeting the capital Damascus, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

According to a statement, the Internal Security Command in Rif Dimashq carried out the operation in cooperation with the General Intelligence Directorate and Turkish intelligence. “During the operation, specialized engineering units handled a car bomb parked at a sensitive location and prepared for remote detonation.”

Authorities identified the cell members’ location and arrested them. The suspects were referred to the Counterterrorism Directorate to continue investigations and uncover possible links to the network and its supporters.

أحبطت قيادة الأمن الداخلي في محافظة ريف دمشق، في عملية أمنية محكمة نُفذت بدقة عالية بالتعاون مع جهاز الاستخبارات العامة وبالتنسيق العالي مع جهاز الاستخبارات التركي، مخططاً إرهابياً لخلية تتبع لتنظيم داعش كانت تعتزم تنفيذ عمل تخريبي يستهدف العاصمة دمشق. pic.twitter.com/fBha9JhPsT — وزارة الداخلية السورية (@syrianmoi) March 5, 2026

Last month, an ISIS attack on a checkpoint in Raqqa, northeastern Syria, killed four members of Internal Security forces and wounded two others. In an audio message, ISIS spokesperson Abu Hudhayfa Al-Ansari called on fighters to confront the Syrian government and threatened further attacks.