Iraq’s food, medical reserves exceed six months

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has food and medical supplies sufficient for more than six months amid regional tensions linked to the US–Israeli war on Iran, the Federation of Iraqi Industries said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, Federation Chairman Adel Akkab noted that more than 80% of the local market has not been impacted, adding that the fuel, gas, cement, and iron sectors remain well supplied, and Iraq could even export surplus quantities from some of these sectors.

The remarks come as regional tensions escalate following joint US–Israeli strikes on sites inside Iran on February 28, which prompted Tehran to launch retaliatory missile and drone attacks against Israel and US military bases across the region. Iran also announced the full closure of the Strait of Hormuz to international maritime traffic, a vital route that carries roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows, a move that has begun to disrupt Iraq’s oil sector.