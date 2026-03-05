Drone strike targets Iranian Kurdish refugee camp in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

A drone strike targeted Azadi camp for Iranian Kurdish refugees in Koysanjaq district, east of Erbil, on Thursday, a local source told Shafaq News.

It was not immediately clear whether the attack caused casualties or injuries among camp residents.

Erbil has faced repeated rocket and drone attacks since the start of the US–Israeli war on Iran, with strikes hitting Harir military base, Erbil International Airport, and headquarters of Iranian Kurdish opposition parties based in the Kurdistan Region.