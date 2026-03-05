Lebanon urges French intervention to halt Israeli strike on Beirut’s Southern Suburb

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun urged French President Emmanuel Macron to intervene to prevent Israel from targeting Beirut’s southern suburbs and to push for a ceasefire, the Lebanese presidency stated on Thursday.

The request came hours after Israel issued warnings for residents of the southern suburbs of Beirut to evacuate the area entirely. The district is one of the most densely populated areas in Lebanon and a major stronghold of support for Hezbollah.

During previous conflicts between Israel and Lebanon since Israel’s first invasion in 1978, Israeli forces have repeatedly targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut with airstrikes, leading to destruct parrs of its buildings, streets, and markets.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said the mass evacuation of the southern suburbs would pose a serious risk to Lebanon’s stability. According to Lebanon’s National News Agency, Berri discussed several proposals with the French president aimed at halting what he described as Israeli aggression.

The agency added, “Macron expressed interest in the proposals and readiness to carry out the necessary diplomatic contacts, as well as to send assistance to Lebanon as quickly as possible.”