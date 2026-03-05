Drones targeted a US aircraft carrier in the Gulf of Oman, says IRGC

Shafaq News- Tehran

A spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said Iranian drones targeted the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) in the Gulf of Oman.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the spokesperson said the carrier had approached within about 340 kilometers of Iran’s maritime borders in the Gulf of Oman, allegedly aiming to assert control over the Strait of Hormuz.

He added that the carrier quickly withdrew along with its escorting destroyers and has since moved more than 1,000 kilometers away from the area where the incident occurred.

On March 1, the IRGC announced targeting the same aircraft carrier, while US Forces denied that it was hit by any of the Iranian missiles.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced that American aircraft have established control over Iranian airspace, adding that B-2 and B-1 bombers are dominating the skies over Iran and are operating with full authorization from President Donald Trump and the War Department.