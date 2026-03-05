Iraq says US airborne deployment in Najaf was ‘uncoordinated’

Shafaq News- Najaf

Iraq’s deputy commander of the Joint Operations Command, Lt. Gen. Qais al-Mohammadawi, confirmed Thursday that US forces carried out an airborne deployment in Najaf province, describing the move as “uncoordinated and unauthorized.”

Speaking at a press conference, al-Mohammadawi said the force landed in the desert, apparently to support another unit conducting reconnaissance or installing equipment. “The action was treacherous and cowardly,” he said, adding that the force entered the area “without approval from Iraqi authorities.”

Baghdad has submitted a formal protest to the Global Coalition and requested clarification regarding the incident, he added.

Al-Mohammadawi said Iraqi forces reinforced the area at dawn with two counterterrorism battalions, which searched the desert zone but found no remaining foreign units, stressing that “Iraq would not allow foreign troops on its territory if their presence undermines national security.”

He added that security forces have been ordered to increase patrols nationwide, including in desert areas, while reaffirming that the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) operate as part of Iraq’s official security structure under the commander-in-chief.

The comments follow conflicting reports over an alleged airborne deployment in the desert between Karbala and Najaf after an Iraqi patrol came under air fire during a reconnaissance mission, killing one soldier and wounding two others.