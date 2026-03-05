Iraq tells US Envoy it seeks to stay out of regional war

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told the US chargé d’affaires Joshua Harris on Thursday that Iraq is working to avoid being drawn into the widening regional war, according to Iraq’s Foreign Ministry.

He warned that the fighting threatens broader regional stability and said Baghdad is trying to keep the conflict from spilling into Iraq.

Hussein also outlined the war’s potential economic impact on the country and reiterated that Iraq will protect diplomatic missions operating on its territory.

He added that Iraqi land will not be used to launch attacks against neighboring states.

The minister also referred to statements from Kurdistan Region authorities that the region will not allow its territory to be used for attacks against neighboring countries, including Iran.

The meeting comes as the United States and Israel continue strikes inside Iran, which Tehran has answered with attacks on Israeli targets and US interests across the region.