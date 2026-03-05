Starmer: Negotiations with Iran best path to end Middle East war

Shafaq News- London

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Thursday that a negotiated settlement with Iran offers the best path to ending the widening war in the Middle East, while confirming that the United Kingdom will not join strikes against Tehran.

Speaking to reporters, Starmer said Britain has allowed the use of its bases to help intercept Iranian missiles and is deploying four Typhoon fighter jets to Qatar to strengthen operations in the region.

“Our aircraft are flying over Cyprus and intercepting drones,” he said, adding that the British defense secretary is currently in Cyprus coordinating operations and meeting UK forces in the eastern Mediterranean.

Starmer said Iranian missiles and drones have targeted 10 countries across the region, as Britain manages a large-scale evacuation effort for its citizens abroad.

“We believe the way to resolve this conflict is through negotiation and Iran abandoning its nuclear ambitions,” he said, stressing that London’s focus is on de-escalation and protecting British nationals.

The prime minister added that Britain has plans in place to deal with what he described as the largest international crisis since the Cold War.

The remarks come as the United States and Israel continue missile and air strikes inside Iran, while Tehran has responded with attacks on Israeli targets and US interests across the region.