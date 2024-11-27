Israel-Lebanon ceasefire: Iran hails end of “Zionist aggression,” US calls it a "historic moment"

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iran welcomed the ceasefire in Lebanon, reiterating its steadfast support for the Lebanese government, people, and resistance, while the United States described the agreement day as a "historic” one.

These remarks follow US President Joe Biden's Tuesday announcement of a ceasefire between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel, effective from 4 a.m. Wednesday. The Israeli security cabinet approved the deal after over a year of conflict that resulted in more than 3,800 deaths in Lebanon, including women and children.

Iran

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated, "We welcome the end of the Zionist regime's aggression against Lebanon and reaffirm the Islamic Republic of Iran's unwavering support for the Lebanese government, people, and resistance."

Baghaei called for an immediate halt to the wars in Gaza and Lebanon, stressing Iran's diplomatic efforts over the past 14 months to achieve this. He condemned the Israeli crimes, fully supported by the US and some European governments, which led to 60,000 deaths, 120,000 injuries, the displacement of over 3.5 million people, and the extensive destruction of vital infrastructure in both Gaza and Lebanon.

US

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin described the day of the agreement as a "historic” one, pointing out that it “will enable tens of thousands of civilians in both Lebanon and Israel to return safely to their homes on both sides of the border, and to put an end to the violence and destruction of this conflict.”

Austin further expressed “ironclad” support for Israel's security, affirming its right to self-defense against both Hezbollah and Hamas.

Before Austin's comments, President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the 60-day truce is intended to become “permanent,” warning that “what is left of Hezbollah” would not be allowed to threaten Israel’s security again.

Biden assured the agreement would be fully implemented without US forces in southern Lebanon, stating that if Hezbollah violated the deal, Israel had the right to defend itself.

The US president added that the agreement upholds Lebanon's sovereignty and marks a new beginning for the country. “And so, it heralds a new start for Lebanon — a country that I’ve seen most of over the years, a country with rich history and culture. If fully implemented, this deal can put Lebanon on a path toward a future that’s worthy of its significant past,” he explained.

Regarding Gaza, where Israeli actions have killed over 44,000 people, mostly women and children, Biden said Hamas had only one option: to release all hostages, including Americans. “And so, now Hamas has a choice to make. Their only way out is to release the hostages, including American citizens which they hold, and, in the process, bring an end to the fighting, which would make possible a surge of humanitarian li- — relief,” he clarified.

Lebanon

In a call with Biden, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed gratitude for Washington's support for Lebanon and the efforts of US Envoy Amos Hochstein.

Mikati welcomed the ceasefire agreement, describing it as a crucial step toward restoring calm and stability in Lebanon.

“The ceasefire is a crucial step toward facilitating the return of displaced persons,” the Lebanese PM stated, reaffirming the government's commitment to implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701, strengthening the Lebanese Army's presence in the south, and cooperating with UNIFIL.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the ceasefire agreement as an opportunity to stabilize Lebanon, emphasizing that “it should pave the way for a long-awaited ceasefire in Gaza.”

Following the agreement, Macron urged the “prompt” election of a president for Lebanon.

UK

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that the "long overdue" ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah would bring some relief to civilians.

"[The ceasefire] will provide some measure of relief to the civilian populations of Lebanon and Northern Israel, who have suffered unimaginable consequences during the last few months of devastating conflict and bloodshed,” Starmer wrote on X.

Agreement Provisions

Here are the full terms of the agreement between Israel and Lebanon, as reported by Arab media:

-Hezbollah and all other armed groups in Lebanese territory will refrain from any offensive actions against Israel.

-Israel will not carry out any offensive military action against targets in Lebanon, whether on land, in the air, or at sea.

-Both Israel and Lebanon recognize the importance of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

-These commitments do not negate Israel's or Lebanon's inherent right to self-defense.

-Only official Lebanese Security Forces and Army will be allowed to carry arms or operate forces in southern Lebanon.

-The Lebanese government will oversee the sale, supply, or production of weapons or related materials within Lebanon.

-All unauthorized facilities involved in weapons production or related materials will be dismantled.

-All military infrastructure and sites will be dismantled, and all unauthorized weapons not in compliance with these obligations will be confiscated.

-A committee, approved by both Israel and Lebanon, will be established to oversee and assist in implementing these commitments.

-Israel and Lebanon will report any potential violations of these commitments to the committee and UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon).

-Lebanon will deploy official Lebanese Security Forces and Army along all borders, crossings, and the delineated southern zone as outlined in the deployment plan.

-Israel will gradually withdraw from the south of the Blue Line within a period of up to 60 days.

-The United States will enhance indirect negotiations between Israel and Lebanon to establish recognized land borders.