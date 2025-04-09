INSS: 1.5TB data hacker caught in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) revealed on Wednesday it had arrested a suspect accused of orchestrating one of the country’s most significant cyberattacks, compromising several private companies and leaking roughly 1,500 gigabytes of sensitive data.

The stolen files included personal information such as names, addresses, and phone numbers, which were allegedly sold multiple times to unidentified entities, the INSS said in a statement.

Describing the breach as a “direct threat to citizens’ privacy and digital security,” the agency said it launched an urgent operation to track the suspect's online activities and apprehend him before further data could be leaked or exploited.

الأمن الوطني العراقي يطيح بقرصان إلكترونيفي إطار جهوده المتواصلة لمواجهة الجرائم الإلكترونية، نفذ جهاز الأمن الوطني العراقي عملية نوعية أفضت إلى إلقاء القبض على متهم نفّذ إحدى أخطر عمليات الاختراق الإلكتروني pic.twitter.com/cS2O3LRLUn — جهاز الأمن الوطني العراقي (@Inss131) April 9, 2025

“This operation reflects our ongoing commitment to confronting cybercrime and protecting citizens’ information,” the INSS said, urging private sector firms to bolster their digital defenses and adhere to cybersecurity standards.