Iraq's NSS captures 47 members of "deviant movements" across four governorates

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) announced on Monday that it has apprehended 47 individuals linked to the banned Qurban organization in four governorates.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to address deviant movements, specifically the Qurban group, our teams in Muthanna arrested 20 members of this group, including an individual known as 'Al-Arif,' a term used for the group's theorists or propagandists."

The Agency further revealed that its Dhi Qar, Wasit, and Maysan teams also arrested 27 additional group members.

"All detainees have been referred to the relevant authorities for further action."

In the last two months, the Iraqi authorities arrested tens related to the group.

The Qurban sect, also known as the "Allahiyah," is a controversial and clandestine religious group that has attracted attention in Iraq, especially in the southern governorate of Dhi Qar. This sect advocates unconventional beliefs and practices, including self-sacrifice or "offering oneself" in religious ceremonies.

The extremist group was founded during the tenure of the late religious leader Mohammed Mohammed Sadiq al-Sadr, who distanced himself from the sect. Additionally, the group is not recognized by any mainstream Muslim sect.

The Qurban sect venerates Imam Ali Bin Abi Taleb and performs a ritual involving a lottery to select an individual to be offered as a sacrifice.