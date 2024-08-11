Iraqi Security Forces arrest 9 terrorism suspects and seize ISIS equipment

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) announced the arrest of nine terrorism suspects, including an individual involved in distributing funds to families of ISIS members in Diyala Governorate, northeastern Iraq.

According to the statement, “The arrest was based on precise intelligence, with the accused's movements monitored for over a month before his apprehension, following the necessary judicial approvals.

INSS arrested 8 terrorism suspects in Basra, Kirkuk, Al-Anbar, and Nineveh, all under judicial arrest warrants issued under Article Four of the Anti-Terrorism Law.

Furthermore, the INSS detachments seized two ISIS equipment caches—one in Al-Yusufiya, south of Baghdad, and the other in Al-Razzaza desert in Al-Anbar—containing 1 kg of TNT, 16 launcher missiles, 100 detonators, 17 grenades, and 3 kg of C4, which were processed on site, with the accused referred to judicial authorities for legal action.

Despite its defeat in 2017, ISIS remains a significant threat in Iraq, particularly in Diyala. The group has adapted its tactics by operating in small, elusive squads that target security forces and navigate remote, rugged terrain. The complex landscape of the governorate, which offers numerous hiding places and varying levels of local support, has allowed ISIS remnants to persist and continue posing a substantial security challenge.