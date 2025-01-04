Iraqi forces and Asayish capture 4 ISIS members, including weapon specialists

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) announced, on Saturday, that four terrorists, including specialists in manufacturing ISIS weapons, were captured in coordination with the Kurdish Internal Security Forces of the Kurdistan Region, known as the Asayish.

The INSS revealed that the suspects had been using forged identification to facilitate their movements and evade security monitoring. “Two of them had worked in ISIS's Military Development and Manufacturing Authority… They specialized in producing Katyusha rockets used to target security forces during the liberation battles.”

"The other two suspects participated in direct terrorist attacks against security forces and innocent civilians,” it added.

The suspects have reportedly been referred to the relevant judicial authorities for legal action to ensure they face justice in accordance with the law.

On Friday, the INSS captured an ISIS member in Tuz Khurmatu, Saladin province, who intended to carry out an attack against security forces using an improvised explosive device (IED), which he had hidden in a cemetery.

A day earlier, a security source told Shafaq News that Iraqi warplanes destroyed a Toyota vehicle and several ISIS hideouts near Tuz Khurmatu.

Since the beginning of 2024, Iraqi forces have ramped up counter-terrorism operations across several provinces, including Saladin, Kirkuk, Diyala, and Al-Anbar. These efforts have led to the destruction of numerous hideouts, the capture of ISIS members, and the elimination of several high-ranking leaders.