Asayish arrests 6 terrorists, including key suspect targeting 25 personnel in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Security Agency (Asayish) announced on Monday the arrest of six terrorists, including a key suspect who had targeted 25 security personnel in Kirkuk governorate.

According to a statement from the Asayish, on July 14, 2024, a firefight erupted between ISIS militants and Asayish forces in Kirkuk. The confrontation resulted in the death of Asayish officer Jawamir Aziz Rashid and injuries to another officer. One ISIS militant was killed, and the injured terrorist, Haydar Karim, was captured. In retaliation for Officer Rashid, ISIS positions in Mount Zambar were destroyed by F-16 fighter jets in an operation coordinated with the Asayish General Directorate, the Iraqi National Security Agency, the Counter-Terrorism Cell, and the Kirkuk Asayish Directorate.

The statement added that following an interrogation of the detained terrorist, he confessed to committing numerous crimes. The Asayish General Directorate will release all documentary videos and information about the terrorist operations, noting that the group had targeted over 25 members of Iraqi and Kurdish security forces and posed a threat to the citizens of Kirkuk and surrounding areas.

The agency also reported that, based on the terrorists' confessions and investigations by the Asayish General Directorate, additional terrorists were arrested: Ali Abdullah in Kirkuk, Mukhlif Zakai al-Kaouli in the Rashad district, and Zaidan Khalaf Elias and Nizhan Zaidan Khalaf in Qerinjir and the village of Jimin.

Furthermore, based on prior information and ongoing investigations, the terrorist Alaa Shuja'i was arrested in al-Sulaymaniyah governorate. All six terrorists are now in custody under Article 2 of the Anti-Terrorism Law, and investigations into their cases are ongoing.