Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service and Asayish arrest 4 terrorists in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Security Media Cell reported that the Counter-Terrorism Service (ICTS), in coordination with the Operations Directorate within the Asayish of the Kurdistan Region, arrested two terrorists in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate.

The ICTS conducted a series of operations resulting in the inspection and destruction of 10 hideouts, the detonation of six explosive devices and two suicide belts, and the seizure of several criminal evidence items in Nineveh Governorate.

In a statement, the Media Cell highlighted “an airborne operation targeting two hideouts used for logistical support to terrorist groups in Al-Anbar Governorate, which led to the arrest of two additional terrorists.”

Despite ISIS's 2017 defeat, terrorism continues to pose a significant threat in Iraq, employing insurgency tactics and targeting security forces. The terrorists have adapted by forming small, elusive squads that operate in remote and rugged terrain.