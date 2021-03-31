Hiding in al-Hol: ISIS Sharia judge in the custody of the Asayish
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-03-31T16:02:27+0000
Shafaq News/ The Internal Security Forces (Asayish) in Northeastern Syria apprehended today, Tuesday, a Sharia judge of the terrorist organization of ISIS.
A press release of the Asayish said, "Abu Muhammad al-Jamili, born in the Iraqi al-Anbar, governorate, 1959, he worked with al-Qaeda in Iraq before joining ISIS as a Sharia Prince and a Mufti. He continued his work even after he laying low in al-Hol camp."
The Asayish launched a security campaign to pursue ISIS terrorist cells nested in al-Hol camp. More than 5000 security officer from SDF and the Asayish were deployed in the operation.