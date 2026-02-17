Iraq, Syria to expand trade corridor via Al-Bukamal crossing

Shafaq News- Damascus

Iraq and Syria have a strategic vision to link the route to regional corridors extending through the Al-Bukamal–Al-Qaim border crossing, aiming to transform the transport sector from a burden into an economic driver, a Syrian official said on Tuesday.

Chairman of the Syrian Association for National Shipping and Logistics, Mohammed Riyad Al-Sairafi, said the crossing represents the main land artery for trade exchange between Syria and Iraq, adding that the route remains central to revitalizing inter-trade and reducing transport costs compared with alternative routes, despite operational challenges.

The association’s current focus is on upgrading and rehabilitating international highways, alongside a long-term vision to revive railway lines as a low-cost and more sustainable strategic option, particularly for transporting heavy goods and large volumes.

He noted that Syria exports food products, light industries, garments, and value-added agricultural goods to Iraq, while importing raw materials, energy-related products, and some agricultural commodities from Iraq, creating economic integration that could expand further if logistical obstacles are removed. “The future of Syrian–Iraqi economic cooperation is promising, but conditional on shifting from short-term solutions to strategic planning.”

Regarding economic policy, he said that a sound approach requires transitioning from traditional customs systems to smart customs by simplifying documentation, activating pre-clearance procedures, and expanding the use of electronic systems, noting that any reduction in clearance time directly lowers goods costs and enhances their competitiveness in both the Syrian and Iraqi markets.

He also pointed to efforts to adopt advanced digital shipment tracking systems to increase transparency, reduce risks, and improve supply chain management, describing such systems as essential to attracting shipping companies and logistics investment.

Syria also seeks to revive its industrial sector after years of conflict and economic strain, which disrupted production capacity, infrastructure, and external trade channels. Despite ongoing logistical and cost-related challenges, improvements in overland and maritime shipping routes, alongside efforts to upgrade standards and quality control systems, are viewed as part of a broader push to gradually reintegrate Syrian products into regional markets, particularly in neighboring countries and the Gulf.