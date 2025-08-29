Iraq–Syria talks in Damascus target trade routes

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Damascus

Iraqi Intelligence Chief Hamid al-Shatri held talks with Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa on security, border control, and trade.

The meeting, which took place in Damascus on August 28, also brought together Syrian Intelligence Head Hussein Salameh and included a message from Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. Discussions covered reopening land crossings, boosting economic cooperation, and improving bilateral coordination on regional security.

Economist Nader Youssef told Shafaq News that closer economic ties are among the main expected gains of renewed official engagement. He highlighted the al-Bukamal–al-Qaim crossing as the most strategic trade link, enabling flows of goods between Syria, Iraq, Iran, the Gulf, and the eastern Mediterranean.

This was al-Shatri’s third visit to Damascus since the fall of Bashar al-Assad. His first, in December 2024, came days after al-Sharaa assumed office and drew attention when al-Shatri was received while carrying a weapon. The second, in April, was to invite al-Sharaa to the Arab League summit in Baghdad, which he did not attend despite a separate meeting with al-Sudani in Qatar.