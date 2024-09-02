Iraqi Intelligence decries "serious violations," warns of national security risks

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INSS) condemned what it described as "serious violations" targeting its leadership, officers, and members, warning that these actions could cause "significant harm" to Iraq's national security.

In a statement, the agency said it has been monitoring "statements, reports, and posts by political figures, media outlets, and online platforms that have propagated false accusations against some of the service's leadership, officers, and members, attempting to cast doubt on the agency's performance and professionalism."

"We denounce these serious violations and affirm the service's right to legally pursue those responsible for spreading these falsehoods, considering the substantial harm they could inflict on Iraq's national security," the statement added. The agency emphasized its critical role, alongside other security institutions, in confronting various challenges and threats.

The intelligence service also called on media outlets, bloggers, and social media activists to exercise caution when dealing with issues related to state institutions, particularly security bodies. It urged national elites and political circles to confront and reject these irresponsible practices.

The statement follows remarks made on Sunday by MP Mustafa Sanad, who claimed that a spy network discovered in the Prime Minister's office had used phone-hacking applications employed by the Iraqi National Intelligence Service.