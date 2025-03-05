INSS dismantles major drug network in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces dismantled one of “the most dangerous” drug trafficking networks in Baghdad, following a series of targeted operations, the Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) announced on Wednesday.

The INSS stated that its operatives conducted “an extensive three-month intelligence operation,” leading to the arrest of all nine members of the network.

Additionally, authorities seized significant quantities of illicit drugs, including 3.5 kilograms of marijuana, 220 plastic containers filled with cocaine, and a pistol. In a subsequent search, 458 pieces of LSD were found hidden in the home of one of the suspects.

“All detained individuals, along with the seized substances, have been handed over to the relevant judicial authorities for further legal action,” the statement noted.

Last month, Hussein Al-Tamimi, spokesperson for Iraq’s General Directorate of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances announced that Iraq’s fight against drug trafficking has made significant progress despite mounting challenges, with numerous local and international drug networks dismantled.