INSS uncovers innovative drug trafficking methods

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) revealed what it described as "innovative" methods in drug trafficking.

INSS highlighted a unique operation that showcased the “vigilance and professionalism” of its personnel, stating, “The operation uncovered a novel scheme to smuggle drugs in the capital, Baghdad. The suspects were attempting to conceal and transport crystal meth inside loaves of bread. However, through precise intelligence monitoring and meticulous field follow-up, they were apprehended in the act.”

Escalating Drug Issue in Iraq

Since 2003, Iraq has been grappling with a growing drug problem, particularly with substances like crystal meth and Captagon. The rise in drug use has been linked to high unemployment rates and economic challenges, leading many Iraqis to turn to drugs as a coping mechanism. This worsening situation has become a growing threat to public health and security across the nation.

Intensified Security Measures

In response to the escalating drug problem, Iraq has implemented several measures to combat trafficking and use. Iraqi security forces have intensified operations, resulting in numerous seizures and arrests. Key regions like al-Anbar and Basra have become focal points of these efforts, highlighting the widespread nature of the issue. As part of the crackdown, authorities seized significant amounts of illicit drugs, including a record haul of Captagon tablets in al-Anbar earlier this year.

In 2024, Iraq launched a new National Drug Control Center in Baghdad to enhance regional cooperation and intelligence exchange. This center aims to strengthen Iraq's capacity to combat drug trafficking and collaborate with neighboring countries. The Iraqi National Security Service and police forces have received specialized training in surveillance and investigative techniques, supported by international partners, focusing on using advanced tools and methods to dismantle trafficking networks.

Legislative and Public Initiatives

Legislatively, Iraq enacted Law No. 50 in 2017 to bolster its legal framework against drug trafficking. The government has also established hotlines for citizens to report drug-related crimes and launched awareness campaigns to educate the public about the dangers of drug use.

Regionally, Iraq has been actively involved in counter-narcotics initiatives. In 2024, the country hosted its first regional event on drug issues, aiming to accelerate collaboration and coordinate drug detection and disruption efforts. This event brought together experts from neighboring countries to discuss the latest tactics and strategies used to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Despite these efforts, the drug problem in Iraq remains a significant challenge. Rising domestic consumption, especially among youth, and the involvement of sophisticated criminal networks continue to pose substantial threats.