Iraq drug bust saga continues: Meth hidden in sandals

Shafaq News/ Iraqi authorities intercepted multiple drug smuggling attempts over the weekend.

At the southern Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran, nearly one kilogram of crystal meth was seized, ''cleverly concealed'' in the sandals of a female traveler, according to the Border Ports Commission. Further inspection revealed 3,790 tramadol pills and four grams of marijuana hidden within her headscarf.

The Commission condemned the attempt, calling it a “failure” to bypass border controls. A formal report was filed, and the suspect was referred to judicial authorities for further action.

This marked the third drug smuggling attempt foiled at Shalamcheh in just four days. On Saturday, another passenger arriving from Iran was caught with 1.45 kilograms of crystal meth, ''professionally'' packed inside a sealed metal pipe and slices of toast.

Meanwhile, the Kurdistan Region's Directorate for Combating Narcotic Drugs announced the arrest of two individuals, along with the seizure of one kilogram of marijuana in Erbil.