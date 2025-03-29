Iraq drug bust: Meth hidden in bread

Shafaq News/ Iraqi authorities intercepted a drug smuggling attempt at the southern Shalamcheh border crossing, seizing nearly two kilograms of crystal meth, the Border Ports Commission said on Saturday.

The narcotics — weighing 1.45 kilograms — were “professionally” packed inside a sealed metal pipe and slices of toast, in what the commission described as a failed attempt to bypass border controls.

The arrest marked the second drug smuggling attempt foiled at Shalamcheh in two days. On Thursday, a separate passenger arriving from Iran was caught with crystal meth stuffed into a metal tube.

A formal report was filed in both cases, and the suspects were referred to judicial authorities for further action, the commission affirmed.

In a separate incident, another arrest was made at the Umm Qasr Port. The individual was allegedly attempting to smuggle various items — including pharmaceuticals, vitamins, motor oil, and other products. An arrest warrant was issued under Article 194 of the Iraqi Customs Law.

As part of efforts to tighten inspection protocols, the commission announced new restrictions barring travelers from personally bringing in meats and dairy products through the Shalamcheh crossing to prevent narcotics smuggling.

The directive bans the entry of red and white meats, poultry, all types of fish, dates, and dairy items such as milk and cheese, said commission spokesperson Alaa al-Qaisi. “The ban applies only to goods carried by individuals shopping in Iran — it does not affect commercial trade between the two countries,” he told Shafaq News.

The decision was prompted by difficulties in detecting narcotics hidden inside such items, even with sonar scanning devices, he explained.

Located east of Basra, the Shalamcheh crossing is one of Iraq’s key land borders with Iran. In addition to freight traffic, the entry point serves thousands of Iranian visitors traveling to religious sites in Iraq, particularly during holidays and pilgrimage seasons.