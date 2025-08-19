Iraq drug raids uncover smuggling in children’s toys

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s National Security Service dismantled two drug networks in Baghdad, uncovering a new smuggling method, the Agency reported on Tuesday.

Based on “precise” intelligence, the first operation led to the capture of three suspects and the seizure of 11 kilograms of crystal meth, along with an unlicensed firearm.

During a second operation, authorities apprehended another drug dealer, seizing narcotics hidden inside children’s toys and a pistol concealed in the suspect’s vehicle wheel.

Drug trafficking has surged in Iraq in recent years, with security officials warning that the country is becoming both a consumer market and a key transit hub for regional smuggling. In response, authorities have intensified their crackdown, issuing 245 death sentences and 955 life terms between 2023 and 2025, according to the Ministry of Interior.