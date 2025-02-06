Iraq: Terror suspects, six fugitives arrested

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces have arrested a “terrorism” suspect in the capital, the Baghdad Operations Command announced Thursday.

According to the statement, security units, in collaboration with the Anti-Kidnapping Cell of the Intelligence and Security Department, worked alongside other agencies to set up a pre-planned ambush. The suspect, wanted under Article 4/1 (Terrorism), was lured from the Kurdistan Region.

In a separate security operation, forces in Saladin province detained another terrorism suspect in Baiji. Additionally, several individuals facing various criminal charges were arrested in Al-Dhuluiya.

A source from the Saladin police reported that the 12th Emergency Regiment, working with the Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism Department, executed an arrest warrant in Baiji. Meanwhile, Al-Dhuluiya police carried out court-issued warrants, detaining six individuals who were transferred to a detention center for further investigation.

Notably, Iraq has intensified its counterterrorism efforts in recent years, targeting militant networks through arrests and executions. In 2024, Iraq executed several individuals convicted of terrorism-related offenses, including ten ISIS militants in July and eleven in April.

In August, security forces arrested five individuals linked to a rocket attack on Ain al-Asad airbase, which injured US personnel. In September, 21 more individuals were executed for terrorism offenses at Nasiriyah Central Prison.